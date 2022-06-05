 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

