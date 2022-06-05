For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
