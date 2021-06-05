 Skip to main content
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

