Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

