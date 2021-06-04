This evening in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hic…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is a 53% ch…
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We …
For the drive home in Hickory: Mainly clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It loo…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will se…
Hickory's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…