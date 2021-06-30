Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today.…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Hickory folks should be prepa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Tu…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can exp…