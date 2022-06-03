 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

