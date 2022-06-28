 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

