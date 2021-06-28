 Skip to main content
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Tuesday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

