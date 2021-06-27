 Skip to main content
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

