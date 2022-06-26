Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.