This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
