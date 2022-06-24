This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
