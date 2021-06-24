 Skip to main content
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

