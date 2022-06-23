Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Friday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.