This evening in Hickory: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Friday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
