Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a dras…
This evening in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
This evening in Hickory: Clear. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. It should reach a warm 8…
This evening in Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickor…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a…