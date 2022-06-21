This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a per…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
This evening in Hickory: Clear. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. It should reach a warm 8…
This evening in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are…
This evening in Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickor…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a dras…