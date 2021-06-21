 Skip to main content
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

