This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92.29. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
