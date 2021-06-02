Hickory's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
