Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Hickory. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

