For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Hickory. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
