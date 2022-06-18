 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Clear. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

