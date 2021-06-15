 Skip to main content
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

