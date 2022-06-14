 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

