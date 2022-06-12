Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of s…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can exp…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a 42% chance …
For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sun…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 …