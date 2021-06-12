Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
