This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
