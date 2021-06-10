Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.