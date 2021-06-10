This evening in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
