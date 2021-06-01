Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Hickory. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
