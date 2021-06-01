 Skip to main content
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Hickory. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

