For the drive home in Hickory: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
