Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

