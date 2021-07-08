This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
