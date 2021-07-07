Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.