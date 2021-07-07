For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It shoul…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Hickory folks should be prepared …
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings …
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
For the drive home in Hickory: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected t…