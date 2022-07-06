Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.