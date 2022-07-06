This evening's outlook for Hickory: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don'…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix of…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showi…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings …
This evening in Hickory: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forec…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is …
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Th…