Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph.