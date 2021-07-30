This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. There is a …
For the drive home in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temper…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll …
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degr…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
This evening in Hickory: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and varia…