 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert