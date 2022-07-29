Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
