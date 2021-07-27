Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 96.08. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.