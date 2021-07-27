This evening in Hickory: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 96.08. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
