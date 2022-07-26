Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
