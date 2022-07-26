Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.