This evening in Hickory: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
