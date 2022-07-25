This evening's outlook for Hickory: Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
