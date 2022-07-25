Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.