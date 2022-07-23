This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
