This evening's outlook for Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
