This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
