Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
