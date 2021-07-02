 Skip to main content
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

