This evening in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
