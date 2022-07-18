 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert