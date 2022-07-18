Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.