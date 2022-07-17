For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…
Hickory's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Wind…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of …
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Monday. It shoul…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…