Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph.