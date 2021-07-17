This evening in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast br…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella …
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Frida…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brin…
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temp…