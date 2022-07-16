This evening in Hickory: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
