Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph.