Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Saturday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
